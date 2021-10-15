Only 2pc of Busia population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19

Busia residents have been encouraged to get a vaccine against Covid-19 to boost their immune system.

Only 2% of the entire Busia population have been fully vaccinated according to Juliet Kilima, health officer in charge of vaccination exercise.

Speaking during the launch of the Rapid Results Initiative for Covid-19 (RRI) at Busia Vocational Training Centre, Kilima urged the public to dispute the myths and norms spread against vaccines being administered in the country assuring the public of the safety of vaccines.

“We have three types of vaccine in the county; Moderna, Astra-Zeneca and Johnson and Johnson which have been fully certified by the ministry of health and WHO. Don’t listen to rumours being spread about these vaccines,” said Kilima.

Over 26884 people in Busia have received Astra -Zeneca Vaccine, 11566 of residents having received Moderna vaccine. The county is still expecting to get the fourth type of vaccine-Pfizer.

Addressing the residents during the launch of RRI, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong noted there is need for Busia people to get vaccines to enable the president to open the economy fully to save businesses affected with harsh effects of the pandemic.

“Let’s embrace the free vaccination administered at our health facilities, this will enable the country to open up the economy fully,” said Ojaamong.

The Department of Health and Sanitation has rolled out the initiative to visit market centres, churches and institutions where county residents aged 18 years and above will be vaccinated.

The county government has so far facilitated the process of vaccination by ensuring all the sub county hospitals have relevant facilities and conditions that favour the vaccination process.