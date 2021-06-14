Business mogul and Capital Group Chairman Dr Chris Kirubi is dead

Capital Group Chairman and business mogul Dr. Chris Kirubi has succumbed to cancer at 1pm Monday afternoon at his home.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. Christopher J. Kirubi (1941-2021) who passed away today, Monday the 14th of June, 2021 at 1pm at his home after a long battle with cancer fought with fortitude, grace and courage. He was surrounded by his family.”

Kirubi or DJ CK as he was commonly referred to was prominent businessman, investor and entrepreneur in the Country and the East Africa region with interests in manufacturing, media, real estate, insurance and investment

He was a significant shareholder and long-serving director of Centum Investment Company PLC and Chairman of the company’s Board Finance and Investment Committee.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kirubi was also the Chairman of Haco Industries, and is recognised as one of Kenya’s first indigenous manufacturers and at one time served as Chairman of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

He was also Chairman of Coca-Cola Nairobi Bottlers, DHL Worldwide Express, International House Limited, and Smart Applications International as well as Deputy Chairman of Bayer East Africa Limited.

Aside from his personal work, Dr. Kirubi was extensively involved with several African Governments.

He served on the National Economic and Social Council which was responsible for crafting Kenya’s current blue print for growth, Vision 2030, under President Kibaki’s regime.

He worked with the Government of Ghana as a Board Member of the Investors’ Advisory Council and as Ghanaian Honorary Consul General in Kenya (2000 to 2008) and was the Honorary Counsel to the Republic of Mauritius in Kenya.

Dr Kirubi was a passionate Ambassador for the Kenya Country Brand and served as Chairperson of Brand Kenya Board from March 2016 – December 2017.

At the time of his passing, he served on the Harvard Global Advisory Council (Massachusetts, USA) with a view to advising the institution on education matters of Africa.

He also served on the Institution’s Africa Advisory Council honing in on specific needs of the continent and was a founder Council Member of the AU Foundation.

Dr. Kirubi leaves behind two children, Robert Kirubi and Mary-Ann Musangi.