Business paralysed in Gatundu as residents protest Kuria’s arrest

Business and transport were paralyzed for an hour in Gatundu town as residents demonstrated continued incarceration of MP Moses Kuria who was arrested on Friday morning for allegedly assaulting a woman at the Royal Media Services premises.

Carrying twigs and placards painted with the MPs release demands, the angry residents who also barricaded the main road in the town before police dispersed them accused the government of flouting a court directive that ordered his release on Ksh 50,000 cash bail.

After the police left the scene, the furious demonstrators burnt tires on the same road resulting in a heavy deployment of armed police officers.

Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot had on Friday evening ordered for Kuria’s release until the hearing of his application is done on Monday when he will be arraigned in court.

The protesters regretted that continued detention of the MP will cause them suffering as the MP is their only hope as they lack a working governor after court-ordered Kiambu’s Ferdinand Waititu to keep off office until pending corruption cases against him are settled.

They took issue with top government officials who they accused of being behind their MPs woes and called on president Uhuru Kenyatta who is also a Gatundu South constituent to intervene.

The irate locals lamented that the same government that is supposed to uphold the rule of law has been tirelessly engaging in lawlessness and contravening judicial orders.

The MP was taken to Kilimani police station where he spent the night.

Joyce Wanja, the woman behind Kuria’s detention alleged to have been assaulted on December 8 last year at the RMS premises during a show she and the MP were invited to discuss BBI.

She said that the MP attacked her when she confronted him over his remarks during a fundraiser for orphans in Kiambu.

Wanja accused Kuria of abusing women in Kiambu during the event by allegedly commenting on their underwear.

She said she hit back at the MP and her comments irked Kuria, making him rise up from his seat and slapped her on her left arm.