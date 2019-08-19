Business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki denies tax evasion charges

Written By: KBC Reporters
22

The prosecution wanted the tycoon released on stringent bond terms as he holds Kenyan and EU passports
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki has been released on a Ksh10 million cash bail and a surety of a similar amount in a case where he is accused of tax evasion amounting to Ksh41 billion.

Kariuki who jetted into the country Monday morning was ordered by chief magistrate Francis Andayi to deposit his passports and not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

Also Read  Meru County leaders say they will not support proposed referendum

He was also ordered to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for processing. Kariuki was charged alongside nine other persons.

The prosecution wanted the tycoon released on stringent bond terms as he holds a Kenyan and EU passport (Cyprus).

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

They were seeking to have him detained until Tuesday morning to allow them get more information from Interpol.

Also Read  Intersex data will be confidential, government assures

Detectives had been hunting for the businessman after the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Noordin Haji, ordered his arrest alongside eight others on claims of tax evasion amounting to more than Sh41 billion by Africa Spirits and Wow Beverages in Thika.

Also Read  African women leaders urged to speak with one voice

 

More to follow;;;;;;;;;;;;

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR