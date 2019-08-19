Business tycoon Humphrey Kariuki denies tax evasion charges

Businessman Humphrey Kariuki has been released on a Ksh10 million cash bail and a surety of a similar amount in a case where he is accused of tax evasion amounting to Ksh41 billion.

Kariuki who jetted into the country Monday morning was ordered by chief magistrate Francis Andayi to deposit his passports and not to interfere with ongoing investigations.

He was also ordered to surrender to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for processing. Kariuki was charged alongside nine other persons.

The prosecution wanted the tycoon released on stringent bond terms as he holds a Kenyan and EU passport (Cyprus).

They were seeking to have him detained until Tuesday morning to allow them get more information from Interpol.

Detectives had been hunting for the businessman after the Director of Public Prosecution, Mr Noordin Haji, ordered his arrest alongside eight others on claims of tax evasion amounting to more than Sh41 billion by Africa Spirits and Wow Beverages in Thika.

