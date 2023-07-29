Home Podcasts Business Weekly: Reprieve for Government as the suspension of the Finance Act...

Business Weekly: Reprieve for Government as the suspension of the Finance Act is lifted

It is a major reprieve for President William Ruto whose government has been facing challenges on spending since the new financial year begun after the Court of Appeal lifted the conservatory orders barring the implementation of the Finance Act 2023.

