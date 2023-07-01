Home Radio Business Weekly: State officers set for 7 percent pay raise

Business Weekly: State officers set for 7 percent pay raise

State officers are set for atleast 7 percent pay raise on average over the next two years starting next month in a review proposed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to cushion them against the rising cost of living.

kiico
Previous articleNewsline: Kenya to unveil locally made smartphone in August
Next articleGov’t allocates funds for UHC contract renewal for health workers