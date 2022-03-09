Business woman Lucy Wanjiru Ndung’u joins race for Limuru seat

Business woman Lucy Wanjiru Ndung’u has expressed her interest in vying for the Limuru Parliamentary seat.

Her entry into politics has taken a new twist ahead of the August 9th General Election.

Lucy Wanjiru Ndung’u is the daughter to Ndung’u Njenga, who served as a civic leader between the years 1978 – 2007 representing the semi-arid Ndeiya Ward in Kiambu County.

Wanjiru will battle it out against the incumbent Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi and former MP Chege Kiragu on a Narc Kenya’s ticket.

Also in the race is businessman Sammy Maina, a close ally to Deputy President William Ruto.

She said she was ready to beat the male dominated arena saying that she enjoys support from all cadres.

The Business woman, who has already hit the ground to woo voters, enjoys the support of a section of youths and women keen on changing the narrative on the accession of women to leadership positions.

She said, being a resident who has been brought up, worked and resides in Limuru, she noted that she understands what ails the community and will work to better the lives of the people.

“The underdevelopment in Limuru speaks a lot of the leadership we have been having in the past years which has been characterized by being led by people who do not reside nor live in Limuru. Despite the government pumping hundreds of shillings through the National Government – Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF), it saddens me that people in this region are still facing water scarcity and struggling with poor roads,” she said.

Through the NG-CDF, she promised to build modernized classrooms installed with computers and easy access to internet.

On agriculture, if elected she promised to work with stakeholders to revamp the dairy industry with the revival of Limuru Fresh and boost farmers income by ensuring they get a reliable market for milk.

Wanjiru added that she will lobby investors to set up industries in Limuru aiming at creating employment and ensure easy access to the youth and women fund and offer proper training in regards to the initiative.

“I will also push for legislation seeking to establish a men’s fund through parliament. Our boy child also needs to be taken care of because men also invest in huge numbers and run businesses that would require funding,” she said.

She said it’s time for women in the region to wake up from their slumber and change the trend of electing men only and senior citizens by voting in their fellow women into elective offices and ones who will better represent their interests.