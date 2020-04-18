Businesses closed as MOH conducts fumigation in Eastleigh

All malls and businesses remained closed for the second day in a row after the Eastleigh Business Community resolved to shut down all businesses in the area until further notice as a means of combating the spread of the Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health conducted fumigation of all businesses with many traders welcoming the decision as a key step of controlling the spread of the disease.

Eastleigh is among several Nairobi estates that are on security agencies radar for disobeying precaution measures put by the government to curb Covid-19 spread.

The businesses remained shut with only the police enforcing the shutdown and the Ministry of Health officials fumigating businesses and malls as people watched from a distance.

Some traders were caught off guard with some lamenting the short notice.

Others lauded the directive sighting the huge traffic the businesses experience daily.

The ministry of health urged residents to stay indoors as many did not observe social distancing and further said the fumigation exercise was a measure taken to avert the spread of the disease in the densely populated estate.

The Eastleigh Business Community undertook the move as most of the people in the malls were not following the regulations set up by the government.

They also want the government to start mass testing for Covid-19 disease in the area since their population is quite high.

The government cited Eastleigh, Kayole, Ruai as some of the City’s estate that have openly disregarded the Ministry of Health guidelines on Covid-19 among them social distancing and observing the Dusk to dawn curfew.