Businesses risk closure if COVID-19 restrictions continue

Seven out of 10 business in the country are most likely to close shop in the next 90 days if Coronavirus restrictions are not eased, audit and research firm PFK has warned.

Five of these businesses have already reduced their wage bill to stay afloat.

The survey by PFK further also indicates that half of the businesses in the country expect a recovery in the first half of 2021.

The report comes even as the government released new guidelines for business operations during the COVID-19 pandemic for different business space.

Since Kenya reported its first case of Coronavirus on March 25th, the country’s business landscape has changed dramatically with some business folding their operations while others have scaled-down their activities.

The situation has been aggravated by protocols issued by the government minimizing movements in five counties including Nairobi and Mombasa while shutting the Kenyan airspace.

In the wake of this, the country has witnessed widespread job losses, slowdown in economic activities and diminished cash flows.

The survey that involved 400 companies further says depending on the severity of the virus, companies expect to bounce back to pre-COVID 19 levels in six months.

Another 46 per cent has forced their employees to take a pay cut as a survival tactic.

The government has released new guideline son the partial re-opening of the economy targeting sectors with high human contacts.

The guidelines that target the manufacturing, tourism, trade among others call for social distancing measures to be in effect, while businesses are supposed to keep a record of all visitors within their premises.

County governments are expected to start providing water and hand sanitizers to traders operating in public markets. All people entering into business premises will have their contact and temperatures readings recorded for easier contact tracing.

The Kenya Private Sector Alliance has lauded the guidelines urging the government to start easing the Covid-19 restrictions.