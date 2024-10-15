Businessman charged for evading Ksh 5.7M in taxes

Clement Nzangi has been charged for engaging in the manufacture of alcoholic products without a licence leading to a tax loss of Ksh 5,723,990.

Nzangi was charged at Milimani Law Courts for contravening the provisions of the Excise Duty Act.

At the time of his arrest, Nzangi was in possession of three drums of ethanol, each containing 250 litres, 19,564 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks, 23,000 pieces of counterfeit excise stamps, 14,120 empty bottles, assorted bottle caps and closures and three blending tanks at Marurui area in Nairobi County.

He appeared before Chief Magistrate Hon. Susan Shitubi where he denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Ksh 1,000,000 0r alternative bond of Ksh 2,000,000 with one surety.

The case will be mentioned on 23rd October, 2024.