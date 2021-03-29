Businessman charged with defrauding donors Ksh 4.1M

A middle aged businessman based in Nairobi has been charged with defrauding foreign donors 4.1 million shillings.

According to the prosecution, the accused Yahya Issa Kusow, using his charitable organization Greenfield foundation solicited money from donors pretending it was to be used to help orphaned and vulnerable children in Kisumu County.

The court heard that the accused wrote letters to donors in Oman, Canada, United Arab Emirates, United States of America and United Kingdom requesting for funds to assist the needy.

According to the police report, Greenfield Foundation Organization under the accused Yahya Issa Kusow, received 4.1 million shillings from the donors to aid the orphaned Muslims community in Kaloleni area,Kisumu County.

The donor fund was to be used in building madrasas learning institution, a mosque, sinking of a borehole and buying land meant for a Muslim cemetery.

The offence is alleged to have been committed on diverse dates between April 2020 and August 30 2020.

The accused has been remanded at Industrial Area GK Prison after failing to raise a cash bail of eight hundred thousand shillings.

The case will be heard on July 27th this year at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi.