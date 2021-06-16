Businessman Chris Kirubi to be buried Saturday

The funeral service for businessman, Dr.Chris Kirubi, will be held on Friday at the Faith Evangelistic Ministry (FEM) church in Karen.

This is according to an announcement made by the funeral organizing committee.

Kirubi’s burial is set for Saturday at his farm in Thika.

He died on Monday aged 80 at his home after a long battle with cancer.

Several leaders have mourned Kirubi as a successful mentor and coach who helped raise a generation of entrepreneurs and corporate leaders.

President Uhuru Kenyatta Mourned Kirubi as a seasoned businessman, entrepreneur, and industrialist who founded and successfully ran some of Kenya’s largest corporations.