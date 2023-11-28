Businessman  Esbon Macharia wins Kshs 27m SportPesa mid-week jackpot

Businessman Esbon Macharia is the latest winner of SportPesa’s Midweek Jackpot worth Kshs 27,041,645.

Esbon Macharia, 33, a hardware business owner and father of three, recalled how he made the winning combinations.

“I have been playing for about one year. I played on Tuesday [21 November 2023] and didn’t look again. The day I won I wasn’t looking at the results. I received a call. Someone told me ‘you’ve won 27 million!’ I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a scam… I have no words.”

“I’ve got a lot of projects that I started even before this win. They are quite big projects. They were stuck because of lack of money. However, now I will finish them. I will pay my kids’ and my sisters’ school fees.” Macharia said he also wanted to further his own education.

Macharia was born and bred in Makongeni, Thika. He went to Thika Technical College. He played for locally for Mavuitu FC. After high school his mother prevailed on him to stop and focus on his studies. To maintain the focus on his business, he mentioned that he does not allow gaming to control much of his time.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony, SportPesa’s PR Manager Willis Ojwang noted that the Midweek Jackpot is one of the company’s lucrative products that has drawn customers to build trust while gaming with them.

“For just 99 shillings, Esbon takes home 27m and affirms his commitment to continuing playing responsibly while now eyeing the Mega Jackpot that currently stands at over 335m,” Ojwang’commented.