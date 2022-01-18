Businessman Jimi Wanjigi arrested

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has been arrested.

This is after a Nairobi court issued a warrant of arrest against him over alleged conspiracy to commit a felony and forgery of a title deed.

The warrant was also issued against Wanjigi’s seven other alleged co-conspirators among them his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigu.

They are accused that on diverse dates between 9th April 2010 and 5th June 2018, jointly with others not before the court, conspired together to commit a felony namely forgery of a title deed registered under the name of Horizon hills limited.

Magistrate Bernard Ochoi however, ordered Wanjigi and his co-accused to appear in court on Monday next week.

This comes after armed officers allegedly raided the businessman’s offices at General Mathenge drive in Westlands, Nairobi Monday night.

Wanjigi has declared interest in the presidency using the ODM ticket.