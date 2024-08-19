Businessman Jimi Wanjigi to spend night behind bars

Businessman cum politician Jimi Wanjigi will spend the night at Kamukunji Police Station in Nairobi County awaiting arraignment at the Milimani law courts on Tuesday.

Wanjigi’s lawyer Senior Counsel John Khaminwa confirmed he was arrested on Monday afternoon after presenting himself to the Nairobi Area Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices to record a statement over his alleged involvement in the Nane Nane protests on 8th of August.

According to Wanjigi’s lawyer Senior Counsel John Khaminwa, his client’s arrest is unconstitutional considering existing court orders barring the same.

Wanjigi had presented himself to record a statement over alleged involvement in the Nane Nane protests on 8th of August.

On the day of the protests police raided his Muthaiga home where they tried to arrest him but failed.