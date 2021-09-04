Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi cautions against cherry picking flag bearer

Presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi has cautioned ODM Party leadership over claims that the party could move out of Democratic ideals in arriving at the presidential flag-bearer for next year’s general election.

He threatened to ditch the party if it will not follow its constitution when electing its flag bearer.

Speaking at St Peters ACK Cathedral Church in Siakago Mbeere North when laying the foundation stone for the construction of Green Blue Apartments for ACK women in Mbeere Diocese, Wanjigi said there must be transparency in the party leadership so that every member feels represented.

Meanwhile, ANC Party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he is firmly in the race to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Mudavadi says the meetings they have been holding with the Head of State have been to discuss national issues and at no time has he been pushed to endorse any candidate for next year’s polls.

Speaking at various gatherings in western kenya region, the ANC leader cautioned those who intend to interfere with the election saying IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati must be allowed to fulfill his mandate in the polls leaders present urged party leaders to remain united as we close in on the 2022 elections.

Elsewhere Leaders from Ukambani have pledged to rally behind wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for the Presidency come 2022.

Led by National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip Robert Mbui the leaders called on Kenyans to support OKA noting that Kalonzo was best suited for the Presidency saying he would unite Kenyans and revive the economy.

They were speaking during the funeral service of the late Pastor Ernest Nzambia Nzyuko, father to Kilome MP Thaddeus Nzambia.