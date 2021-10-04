Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi urges youth to register as voters

Presidential hopeful Jimmy Wanjigi has urged youths to turn up in large numbers to register as voters in the voter registration exercise that will kick off officially on Monday.

The Nairobi based businessman, who is in Coast for meet people tour, told the youth to take advantage of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise to enlist themselves as voters in readiness of the 2022 General Election.

He observed that youth comprise 70 per cent of the country’s population and they should not allow others to determine their fate and that of the country.

“The youth should not allow anybody to determine their future. Get out and register in en mass ready for voting in 2022 elections,” added while addressing the press and congregants immediately after a Sunday service at PCEA Makupa Parish, Mombasa.

Wanjigi further noted that by registering as voters the youth will have a direct say in determining their future by electing leaders they feel will cater for their needs.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is targeting to register over 6 million new voters’ majority being first time youth who have attained the age of 18 in the month-long exercise.

While urging the youth not to miss out on the voter registration exercise, Wanjigi observed that voting is the only platform through which the voice of youth will be heard loud and clear throughout the country.

The politician who is eyeing to run for Presidency on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party said he will mobilise the youth and provide them with necessary support to ensure they are registered en masse.

He urged them not to get disappointed with lack of jobs and other opportunities due to the current economic situation facing the country and the globe.

While calling upon Kenyans to shun away self-centered leaders, Wanjigi called on the youth to take advantage of the numerical strength in the country to ensure right leaders are elected to change the direction of the country.

“And the person who will unify the country and bring hope to the youth is none other than myself. I know times are hard but we should not give up. We should be united and ensure we change the course of our country,” he added.