Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi now says politicians who lost in the August general election should not seek to serve in the public service as a fall back plan. Wanjigi who spoke in Migori County,urged the Public Service Commission to disregard applications by poll losers in the ongoing recruitment of Principal Secretaries saying there were other deserving Kenyans than those who failed in their political ambitions.

