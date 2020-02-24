Nairobi businessman Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki is dead.

Through a statement to media houses, his family said that Nginyo Kariuki died early Monday morning at the Aga Khan Hospital.

“It is with great regret that we the family of Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki announce his passing on early this morning 24th February 2020 at the Aga Khan University Hospital at 1:30 am,” the family said.

Mr Lawrence Nginyo Kariuki was an astute and successful businessman.

He will be remembered as a long-standing politician who was instrumental in Kenya’s quest for Multiparty Democracy.

He was also the founder member of The National Alliance Party (TNA)

He was a renowned golfer who pioneered African golf in Kenya.