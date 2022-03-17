Businessman Mzee Jackson Kibor dies in Eldoret

Veteran Uasin Gishu businessman, farmer and former politician Mzee Jackson Kibor is dead.

According to the family, Kibor passed away on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Orthopaedic and Trauma Hospital in Eldoret after succumbing to a long illness.

Adding that Kibor had contracted COVID-19 which left him fully dependent on using an oxygen cylinder.

“Kibor had been using medical oxygen since October 2020 after he contracted Covid. He had an oxygen cylinder at his home and another in his Prado vehicle for use whenever he wanted to visit Eldoret town for treatment or business.”

Recently he had been admitted at the hospital where doctors confirmed his two kidneys had failed.

He was then admitted to the Intensive Care Unit before doctors confirmed his death on Wednesday.

Kibor was famed for his philanthropic gestures and wisdom. Kibor however occasionally hit the headlines over divorce cases, something which earned him the title, “Men’s Conference Chairman”

He was 89-years-old and is survived by four wives – one died – and 26 children, including 16 boys.

Kenyans on twitter had this to say;-

@PeterKMunya: The death of Mzee Jackson kibor is undoubtedly a great national loss to the boy child. May his legacy and wonderful contribution to, boy child emancipation, be remembered in golden words. @Dag_Stevens: Mzee Jackson Kibor our men’s conference chairman has rested. He will be remembered for giving hope to the boy child.