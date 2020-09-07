Businessman Omwenga’s murder case plea deferred to Wednesday

The two suspects in the murder of businessman Kelvin Omwenga will now take plea on Wednesday 9th September after the High Court deferred the same.

High Court Judge Mumbi Ngugi said the rescheduling will enable businessman Chris Obure a friend of the deceased who is facing murder charges argue his application challenging the murder trial.

Obure is charged alongside his aide Robert Ouko who had earlier in the morning filed an application seeking to defer the plea taking.

The Court therefore ruled that it will be prejudicial for the 1st accused person to take plea alone.

Obure has moved to court to challenge the murder charges against him arguing that he should instead serve as a state witness.

He therefore wants the Court to withdraw the charges against him saying he shouldn’t be an accused person in the first place.

Obure through his Lawyer Danstan Omari argues that his aide Ouko took his gun from his office without his consent.

His application will primary focus on CCTV footage that shows Ouko in possession of the gun which has already been identified as the murder weapon.