Businessman Wanjigi launches Presidential bid on a Safina party ticket

Safina Party has endorsed Businessman Jimmy Wanjigi as its Presidential candidate for the August 2022 general election.

Wanjigi while accepting the nomination said the forthcoming election will be about putting an end to the old order and economic liberation.

Safina Party Leader Paul Muite led the hundreds of delegates gathered at Bomas of Kenya in endorsing Wanjigi in an event attended by Deputy President William Ruto who was the chief guest

The hundreds of Safina Party delegates streamed in at Bomas as early as 6AM ready to endorse the businessman in what is a culmination of a long journey in his political career.

Initially Wanjigi had expressed interest in the ODM party ticket saying he was ready to face off with the Party Leader Raila Odinga.

When it didn.t work out, he had a brief association with Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka before settling on Safina.

I humbly accept the nomination from Safina Party to be the Presidential candidate in this year's general election. Ni wakati wa Mwelekeo Mpya!#TuomokePamoja #OmokaNaJimi pic.twitter.com/p7sONy2A5U — Safina Party (@SafinaPartyKE) March 21, 2022

Dubbing the upcoming elections as an ‘Ituika’ Moment to mean a generational change, Wanjigi called for an end to the older order which he claims has impoverished Kenyans.

He said there is need to introduce new leadership in the country that would empower millions of jobless Kenyans.

DP Ruto reiterated his calls for the economic liberation of the country saying his competitors are only interested in sharing positions.

Muite said Safina will work with Ruto’s UDA and Kenya Kwanza as champions of economic freedom.