Businessman wants Judge who sentenced Kinoti to 4 months in prison removed from office

Renowned businessman Michael Mutembei Kibutha alias Makarina now wants High Court judge Anthony Mrima removed from office over his decision to sentence Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti to four months in prison.

In his petition to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Mutembei accuses Justice Mrima of Incompetence, bias, gross misconduct, misbehavior, corruption, breach of Chapter Six of the Constitution, and breach of judicial code of conduct and ethics.

He says the judge convicted Kinoti over alleged contempt of court in absentia and without affording him an audience. By so doing, Mutembei argues that the judge openly demonstrated bias.

“The conduct of the trial judge (Mrima) herein, especially in view of the contempt proceedings against the DCI failed to exhibit fairness and impartiality as enshrined in the Article 50 of the Constitution where a judge is required not to act vindictively, in fear or to show favoritism in a case,” He said in the petition to JSC

And he says this is not the only instance where he has demonstrated prejudice. He cites his handling of a case where appellate judge Sankale ole Kantai sued the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations demanding damages for alleged violations of his rights.

More to follow….