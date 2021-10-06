Businessman who shot Ranalo proprietor Osewe sentenced to 23 years

by Hunja Macharia
SourceKBC Reporter
Tags

A Nairobi businessman has been guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 23 years in jail by a Nairobi court.

Tom Oywa Mboya was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder as well as injuring Ranalo Foods restaurant proprietor William Osewe in 2016 over a woman and sentenced to 20 yrs and a further 3yrs for attempting to kill Wilfred Tembula.

In her ruling on Wednesday morning, Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said the evidence presented by the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mboya was guilty.

According to the evidence adduced in court, Mboya allegedly shot Osewe several times in December 2016 at a popular eatery in Garden Estate after an argument over Stella Mutheu, who was said to be the the latter’s wife.

Osewe was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital where he underwent several surgeries to remove the bullets and was on a wheel chair for quite sometimes as he recovered from the incident.

  

Latest posts

Raila defends President Kenyatta over Pandora papers leak

Hunja Macharia

Raila rules out likelihood of working with DP Ruto ahead of 2022

Hunja Macharia

WHO launches new global targets to prevent maternal deaths

Christine Muchira

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More