Businessman who shot Ranalo proprietor Osewe sentenced to 23 years

A Nairobi businessman has been guilty of attempted murder and sentenced to 23 years in jail by a Nairobi court.

Tom Oywa Mboya was found guilty of two counts of attempted murder as well as injuring Ranalo Foods restaurant proprietor William Osewe in 2016 over a woman and sentenced to 20 yrs and a further 3yrs for attempting to kill Wilfred Tembula.

In her ruling on Wednesday morning, Milimani Chief Magistrate Martha Mutuku said the evidence presented by the prosecution proved beyond reasonable doubt that Mboya was guilty.

According to the evidence adduced in court, Mboya allegedly shot Osewe several times in December 2016 at a popular eatery in Garden Estate after an argument over Stella Mutheu, who was said to be the the latter’s wife.

Osewe was admitted at the Aga Khan Hospital where he underwent several surgeries to remove the bullets and was on a wheel chair for quite sometimes as he recovered from the incident.