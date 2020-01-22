Businessmen charged with smuggling imported milk

In its intensified crackdown against perpetrators behind dumping of goods in the local market through smuggling of illicit goods, Kenya Revenue Authority in conjunction with other government agencies have arrested and charged two businessmen with being in possession of imported dairy products.

According to KRA, the two traders operating their business at Bondeni in Mombasa as BRITCO shop were allegedly involved in distributing milk powder that was not imported through the proper import channels.

According to KRA, the traders did not have the requisite import documents to allow them import the products, and failed to reveal the source of their suppliers which lead them to be suspected of smuggling the milk leading to the action.

The accused, Yahya Rashid Hassan and Mohamed Abdullahi Nure were arraigned before Mombasa senior resident magistrate Mr Vincent Adet, and charged that on the 10th day of December 2019 at Bondeni area in Mvita sub-county within Mombasa county were found in possession of a total 82 tins of red cow powder milk, anchor powder milk and first powder milk all valued at Ksh109,331 which they knew or ought to have reasonably known to be unaccustomed.

They also faced a second count of contravening regulations for importation of dairy produce. The Court heard on the 10th day of December 2019, at Britco shop situated along Abdinazir road in Bondeni area in Mvita sub-county within Mombasa County, the accused persons failed to comply with a disclosure notice of source of supply for the said Dairy produce which way in contravention with the law.

They pleaded not guilty to the charges and the Senior Resident Magistrate released them on a surety bond of Kshs 100,000 with an alternative Kshs 50,000 cash bail. He fixed the mention of the case on 5th February 2019.

The arrests followed lengthy investigations carried out by KRA’s Investigation and the multi-Agency team, which is comprised of (Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Kenya Dairy board).

The Authority said more raids are on-going in a renewed effort by the government to beat the influx of cheap unaccustomed dairy products in the Kenyan market.