Two Mombasa businessmen released on Ksh 200,000 bond on forgery claims

Two Mombasa businessmen were on Monday arraigned in a Mombasa court on allegations of forging documents defrauding the family of a deceased business partner of his Ksh 1 billion estate.

The accused persons, Paresh Shivuji, Shivjibahi Jadva Varsani denied 11 counts of fraud before a Mombasa court.

Some of the counts include among others forgery and uttering false statements.

The two, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against them before Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi.

They also face another count of making a document without consent which they also dispute.

The court heard that between April 14 2002, and January 31 2006 in Mombasa County, jointly with others not before the court with intent to defraud and without lawful authority forged documents defrauding the family of a deceased business partner his Ksh 1 billion estate

It is alleged that the accused persons have continued to jointly meddle with the affairs of the estate of the said person in one ordinary share valued at approximately 1 billion.

The property (freehold) is held by the deceased at Ghanshyam Builders Limited.

The accused persons are further accused of transferring shares of Pindolia held in Ghanshyam Builders purporting it to belong to Paresh Varsani or Shivjubahi Varsani.

The accused persons denied that on or about January 31 2006, they knowingly and fraudulently transferred a share form to the registrar of companies at Sheria House in Nairobi.

They were released on Ksh 200,000 bond each and a surety of similar amount.

The case will be heard on 10th May 2021.