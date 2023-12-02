BuuPass expands ticketing network with transport companies ahead of holiday season

BuuPass, a digital bus ticketing platform has added Mash Poa, a bus transit company, to its network of passenger vehicle operators to bring convenient travel to major destinations ahead of the Holiday season.

Mash Poa, operating a fleet of more than 100 buses, is a key player in the transport sector and BuuPass believes the partnership demonstrates a commitment to putting customers first by anticipating and meeting their needs with tailored solutions.

With the integration of Mash Poa into the BuuPass platform, the company says long queues and last-minute concerns often associated with the holiday seasons are a thing of the past, as the online ticketing firm provides real-time information on routes, schedules, and ticket availability, ensuring customers can now effortlessly make their booking from the comfort of their homes or while on the move.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Mash Poa to make travel not only convenient but also safe for our customers. We pride ourselves on being attentive to our customer’s needs and delivering on-demand solutions and this collaboration with Mash Poa is another demonstration of that commitment,” said Sonia Kabra, Buupass Co-founder

“As we approach the holiday season, travel demands are set to soar, especially to popular destinations such as Mombasa and our partnership with Mash Poa will ensure that our customers have access to a reliable and extensive network of buses,” Sonia added

Mash Poa becomes the first among BuuPass’s network of bus operators serving key routes like Nairobi, Mombasa, and Malindi. Mash Poa also operates routes such as Kisumu, Malaba, Kampala, and Busia.

The two firms believe the partnership between BuuPass and Mashpoa not only enhances travel options but also reinforces the commitment to customer satisfaction.

As the holiday season approaches, BuuPass officials asked travelers to experience the convenience and reliability of their services through their online platform.

“With this strategic alliance, BuuPass continues to lead the way in reshaping the travel industry in Kenya, providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its customers,” said the co-founder

BuuPass is a pioneering travel technology platform dedicated to simplifying and enhancing the travel experience while Mashpoa is a prominent bus company with roots in Mombasa, Kenya, and has been operating on Kenyan roads for many years.