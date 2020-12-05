By-election fever hots up in Msambweni

As the clock ticks towards the December 15 Msambweni parliamentary by-election candidates are getting busy with their campaigns to woo voters.

The ODM candidate in the race Omar Boga traversed the constituency calling on the electorate to vote him the mini poll due in ten days.

Boga, a former civic leader, held rallies in Bodo and Gazi areas in Ramisi ward where he told residents he stands for stability, unity and prosperity.

Boga who said he is ‘pro-BBI candidate’ promised to work with the government to ensure development for the area.

He said he will focus in addressing unemployment, poverty, land issues, poor health services and poor infrastructure in the area.

The ODM flag bearer said he will be conducting peaceful and issue-based campaigns in the countdown to the by-election.

He expressed confidence of a win noting that a recent poll placed him ahead of his competitors in the race for the parliamentary seat.

A poll by Tifa has shown that Boga is enjoying a 54 per cent lead with his closest rival independent candidate Feisal Bader only managing 29 per cent support.

The poll released on Thursday showed that 54 per cent of the constituents preferred Boga to become their next MP following the death of area MP Suleiman Dori in March.

However, Boga said despite the survey putting him in the lead he will be scaling up his engagements with the people to ensure he attains a decisive win.

He urged the people to turn out in large numbers on December 15 and make their voice heard through the ballot box.