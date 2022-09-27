Elgeyo Marakwet County, Garissa Town and Kandara constituencies are likely headed for by-elections after President Dr William Ruto appointed their representatives in the Senate and National Assembly in his Cabinet.

Speaking at State House the President said he has nominated Senator Kipchumba Murkomen as the Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary, MP Aden Duale as Defence CS while Alice Wahome is the Water and Sanitation CS nominee.

The three were unveiled alongside 18 other Cabinet Secretaries as well as Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, who will hold the third most powerful position in Government.

Murkomen, Duale and Wahome’s appointment and subsequent approval by Parliament will set the stage for another 3 by elections after Moses Wetangula resigned as Bungoma Senator to be elected the National Assembly Speaker.

The three have been President Ruto’s lieutenants since 2013, leaving Jubilee party together to form the United Democratic Alliance.

The President has also nominated to the Cabinet a section of candidates who lost in the August 8th elections.

Notable among them is former Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who has been nominated as Trade CS. He is joined in the list by Aisha Jumwa who has been nominated as Public service and Gender CS, Mithika Linturi nominated as Agriculture CS, Ezekiel Machogu the Education CS Nominee as well as Environment CS nominee Soipan Tuya.