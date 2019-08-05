Communications Authority applauds growth of home-grown productions

Local content producers are making programmes that appeal to women as television viewers increasingly prefer locally produced content.

Communications Authority of Kenya Director General Francis Wangusi says scaling up local content production is paramount for sustainability and growth of the local film and broadcast sector that is currently facing stiff competition from Nollywood and Bollywood.

Early in the year #playkenyan music campaign spearheaded by local artistes to push media houses to give local music more air play as opposed to foreign music: Bongo, Naija and the like made headlines underscoring the need to embrace local content.

Broadcasters are currently required to air at least 40 percent local content in their programmes with this expected to be increased to 60 percent by the year 2022.

However, not all broadcasters are complying.

Female television viewers have been identified as key targets in increasing local content uptake owing to their populace, varied tastes and preferences unlike their male counterparts.

This has prompted pay television company StarTimes to invest 200 million shillings in local content development.

StarTimes is partnering with over 30 content developers with a keen focus on reality television content targeting women, with a language policy comprising of 60% in Swahili, 30% in English and 10% in vernacular.

It is believed that niche market content development would drive the growth of the film and broadcast industry.