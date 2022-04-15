CA extends SIM card registration by six months

Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has extended the SIM card registration validation period for a further six (6) months.

Kenyans now have up to October 15th 2022 to register their sim cards.

The exercise was to end Friday where non-registered Sim cards were to be switched off, but the government agency extended the deadline after a majority of Kenyans failed to register their SIM cards in time.

CA Director General, Ezra Chiloba, said in a statement that as at Friday, Safaricom had registered 67 percent compliance, followed by Airtel at 55 percent, and Telkom Kenya at 33 per cent.

The operators also outlined the various strategies they have deployed to enhance compliance levels.

The USSD code * 106# platform has enabled significant number of subscribers to verify registration status across the networks before taking the necessary action.

The authority warned that operators as well as users who will still be unregistered by the lapse of the new deadline will be fined.

The Communications Authority of Kenya says the mass registration of mobile users is part of the government’s efforts to weed out rogue people that engage in mobile money fraud and other crimes.