The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has set up a messaging service for verification of genuine mobile phones in Kenya.

In a statement Tuesday the Acting Director-General Mercy Wanjau said that for one to use the service, he or she is required to dial *#06# on the mobile phone to display the international mobile equipment identifier number of the mobile phone.

You are then required to note down the displayed IMEI number and send an SMS text message to shortcode 1555.

The SMS will not attract any charge. Once you send the message, you will receive an SMS response from the authority displaying details of the mobile phone including the make and the model.

If the details displayed in the SMS message are the same as those of the mobile phone used to send the text message and or the one intended to be purchased then it is genuine.

If the displayed details do not match then the mobile phone used to send the SMS or intended to be purchased is not genuine.

Wanjau said counterfeit phone devices provide poor quality of service and experience and pose a major threat to personal health and national security.