CA orders for immediate shut down of Pastor Ng’ang’a’s TV station

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has directed Neno Evangelism Centre, a broadcaster operating as SASA TV, to stop airing live programming with immediate effect.

The TV stationed is owened by Apostle James Maina Ng’ang’a.

In the statement signed by CA Director General, Ezra Chiloba, the directive shall be observed for a period of six months.

He says the decision was arrived at following investigations of content considered inappropriate aired by SASA TV during the watershed period on 3rd October 2021.

” Investigations established that the TV station violated provisions of the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, Broadcasting Regulations, 2009, the Programming Code, and Broadcasting License Conditions,” he said.

SASA TV has further been directed to ensure it has adequate and qualified personnel who are duly accredited by the Media Council of Kenya saying the staff must undergo mandatory training on appropriate operations of the Profanity Delay Mechanism system, management of live broadcasts, broadcasting legal framework, consumer protection, and complaints handling.

The station has also been ordered to develop and implement adequate internal controls to ensure compliance with broadcast content standards.

The CA says non-adherence to these directives may attract further sanctions including revocation of SASA TV’s license.

“The Authority urges all licensed broadcasters to ensure full compliance to broadcasting standards set out in the various provisions of the law,” he added.