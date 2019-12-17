CA orders Telkom Kenya to resolve dispute with Eaton Towers

The Communications Authority has directed Telkom Kenya to speedily resolve the commercial dispute with Eaton Towers to avoid any further inconveniences to customers.

This follows Eaton Towers switching off the telco’s transmitters over a 255.6 million shillings debt. CA is scheduled to meet the two firms this week on the progress of the matter.

Eaton Towers says the move to switch off Telkom’s 49 communications sites has not breached the terms of a standing commercial agreement between the two companies.

According to Eaton, part of the agreement’s terms Okays it to shut down services to the mobile network operator.

The shutdown of the communications sites on the 7th of December affected at least 70 base transmitter stations and in effect affecting several customers in various parts of the country. Both data and voice services, including text and mobile money.

This saw the two disputing companies set up a meeting with the Communications Authority of Kenya to resolve the matter. As a result of the meeting, the authority directed Eaton Towers to restore services to Telkom with immediate effect and resolve the commercial dispute warning of a possible strict measure in the matter.

The services have since been restores. CA acting Director General Mercy Wanjau says in a statement, “The condition requires a licensee to see and obtain written approval from the Authority, issue a reasonable advance notice to persons likely to be affected by the interruption or suspension of service”.

The Authority has further demanded that the parties take active steps to address the dispute and to have set out their Master Tower Agreement arbitrated by the CA by close of business Monday.

Section 23 and 47 of the Kenya Communications Act, 1998, mandates the Authority to protect users and consumers of communications services with regard to the prices, the quality, and variety of those services.