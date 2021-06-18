CA taps mobile application to tackle rising cybercriminal activities

The Communications Authority (CA) has developed a mobile application which will compliment its web based cybercrime reporting platform.

CA Ag, Director General while speaking during the launch of The National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team application also known as KCIRTapp said the system will help tackle cybercriminal activities which have been on the rise in during COVID-19 pandemic as users and businesses opt for online engagements.

“There has been a tremendous rise in cybercrimes such as phishing attacks, data breaches, fake news, ransomware, impersonation, false publications, incitement, online fraud, cyber bullying and harassment, sextortion, child pornography, child online abuse, amongst others,” said Mercy Wanjau.

CA through KCIRT expects the app to facilitate government agencies, businesses and individuals to report cyber security incidences, check and track the resolution status and process of complaints.

Latest data from the authority indicates that during the third quarter ending March 2021, 119 million cyber threats were detected, compared to 110 million reported in the entire 2019/2020 financial year.

Majority of the threats detected targeted organizations and increasingly individuals working remotely.

According to Wanjau, by the end of the current financial year, CA expects sharp growth in cybercriminal activities.

She added that cyber criminals have been taking advantage of the shift resulting from the pandemic, such as working from home, and the resultant increase in the adoption and use of remote working tools, and online learning to perpetrate complex cyberattacks.

The Authority is banking on the high mobile phone usage in Kenya, currently standing at 61.4 million subscribers to report cyber security incidences.

This, it said will enable CA’s National KE-CIRT/CC to provide information to users on the various services, including insights into cybersecurity trends, easier access to cybersecurity best practice guides, as well as offer access to round the clock cybersecurity tips and advisories.

The launch of the App is the latest CA’s initiative to deal with the menace of cybercrime, including undertaking regular awareness among users of ICT services, and vulnerable groups such as children on the risks that abound in the digital space.

The National KE-CIRT/CC is responsible for safeguarding Kenya’s cyber space and works closely with institutions, including those in the financial and health sectors to help them secure their networks and sensitive data.

The KCIRTapp is available on Android and iOS platforms.