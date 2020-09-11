CA wants promotional text messages sent only during the day

The Communications Authority, CA, is seeking to ensure promotional text messages you receive on your phone are delivered during the day and with your consent.

These are some of the rules contained in the draft Consumer Protection Regulations 2010 which targets to protect customers from exploitation by operators.

According to the proposed regulations, marketing communications delivered by SMS may only be sent during the day within the time period 7.00 a.m. and 7.00 p.m.

“No service provider shall employ any opt-out process in the delivery of marketing communications in Kenya. The following approach shall be used in seeking consent to subscribe any consumer into any SMS-based marketing scheme” the document states.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Similarly, licensed telecommunication service providers planning to exit the Kenya market will have to inform the regulator and subscribers six months in advance.

The proposed rules will also compel mobile phone operators to compensate customers when network outages knock out voice, data, and text services.

Compensation will be credit equivalent to the time mobile phone users are without voice and SMS services. The public and telcos have three months to make their submissions to the authority.

“A license shall develop and implement an outage credit policy in situations where service is unavailable due to system failure and not as a result of scheduled and publicized maintenance, emergency or natural disaster,” CA stated.

Under the proposed guidelines telecom operators in Kenya are expected to establish a “Do Not SMS, Do Not Call, Do Not Spam and Do Not Disturb” register for registered customers who do not wish to receive marketing and promotional messages by the operators.

A licensee must engage customers and develop a customer transfer procedure detailing, the number of customers to be transferred, date of transfer, proposed service/product mapping, customer information, and notification procedure, customer information on how to complain, and consent to transfer or decline the transfer.