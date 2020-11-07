CA wins global award for innovative spectrum policies

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has won a global award for innovation in formulating policies that enhance efficient utilisation of spectrum.

The award by the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance (DSA) recognizes one policy-maker or regulator who has demonstrated outstanding leadership in adopting and implementing policies making more spectrum available on an opportunistic basis.

The Authority has in recent years demonstrated a conviction of improving the well-being of Kenya’s citizens by implementing rural connectivity initiatives, using shared spectrum.

Mr. Tom Olwero, the Director Frequency Spectrum Management, received the award on behalf of the Director-General, Mrs.Mercy Wanjau.

In his acceptance of the award, Mr. Olwero said the Authority is committed to improving broadband Internet access by incorporating innovative spectrum access techniques in the spectrum management approach.

In the 2018-2023 Strategic Plan, the Authority is developing dynamic spectrum access frameworks targeting under-utilised spectrum resources in unserved and underserved areas.

”The first framework covers the use of TV White Spaces while the second framework will cover spectrum use by Community Networks. A third framework is planned to cover a neutral host approach for mobile networks and dynamic spectrum access to improve mobile broadband Internet access in Kenya,’’ said Mr.Olwero.

The Authority has regularly been engaging stakeholders, including the academia and industry, supported by the DSA to discuss the technical aspects of dynamic spectrum management.

The Authority has developed a framework for use of TV whitespace, which is scheduled for final approval this month.