Cabinet approves 4K club revival to address aging farmer population

If you were born in the 80’ or early 90s, then you definitely recall 4K Club (Kuungana, Kufanya, Kusaidia Kenya), an agricultural society based in primary schools which taught learners various farming techniques using demonstration gardens.

While this was meant to encourage young people to join the agriculture sector, the discontinuation of 4K club in schools has partially been attributes to low participation of youth in farming activities.

The Cabinet in a meeting held on Thursday, considered and approved the policy of 4K (Agricultural) Clubs in all schools across the republic as the government seeks to ensure adoption of smart agriculture.

“This endeavor seeks to foster the interest of children in agriculture, so as usher a new generation of techno-savvy agricultural players who will revolutionize every aspect of agriculture in Kenya,” said Cabinet Office.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



According to the Cabinet, the average age of a Kenyan farmers is 60 years, a factor that has been blamed on slow uptake of modern farming solutions which have been backed to increase crop yield as the country looks to attain food security.

4K Club is expected to see a rise of new generation of farmers capable driving the food and nutrition agenda being pushed by the state.

The Cabinet also considered the Agriculture Policy, which positions crop diversification and irrigation as the two main planks for both enhanced food production as well as improved earnings for farmers.

The Agriculture Policy also addresses the emerging threats of Climate Change, novel diseases, pesticide-resistant pests, and other challenges to food and nutrition security.

Manufacturing

Under the Big 4 Agenda, the government is also seeking to ensure the manufacturing sector contribution to GDP increases to 15%.

with sectors such as vehicle assembly having been identified, the Cabinet also considered the National Automobiles Policy.

The Policy seeks to provide an enabling environment for the domestic motor vehicle industry, with opportunities to achieve greater competitiveness in the local manufacturing of automotive products.

“The Policy repositions the legal, institutional, and regulatory frameworks for the development of the automotive industry; supports local motorcar and motorcycle assembly; and facilitates market access for sector products and services.”

The Cabinet also considered the Local Content Policy; which seeks to transform Kenya’s economy by promoting the development of advanced industries through the maximization of in-country value addition.

The Policy leverages on Kenya’s longstanding competitive advantages and combines them with the established know-how of business operating in Kenya; thereby creating a platform where Kenya output is both domestically attractive as well as internationally brand recognized and competitive.

Cabinet also considered and approved the development of the Integrated Crude Oil Infrastructure in Kenya on the backdrop of emerging upstream and midstream petroleum sectors which it says has a promising potential especially following the nation’s commercial oil discoveries.