Cabinet approves budget statement for submission to parliament

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is Thursday afternoon expected to outlining new expenditures and taxation measures to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.
On Wednesday, the National Assembly unanimously adopted the Report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the Budget Estimates for the National Executive, the Judiciary and Parliament for the Financial Year 2019/2020.
However, a number of members of parliament complained that their proposals had not been factored but the committee chair Kimani Ichungwa said not all the requests could be captured due to resource constraints.
The report among other items recommended that 4.6 billion shillings be allocated to the ministry of health for the roll-out of the universal health care to 43 counties.