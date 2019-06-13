Cabinet approves budget statement for submission to parliament

Written By: Claire Wanja
34

President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday chaired a Special Session of the Cabinet during which the cabinet was briefed on the budget estimates for the financial year 2019/2020. 
The cabinet considered the brief and approved the proposed budget estimates for submission to the National Assembly.
The theme for FY 2019/2020 is Creating Jobs, Transforming lives and Harnessing the “Big Four Plan”
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is Thursday afternoon expected to outlining new expenditures and taxation measures to fund the Sh3.02 trillion budget.

Also Read  Kenya to host 'Next Einstein Forum' scientific conference in 2020

On Wednesday, the National Assembly unanimously adopted the Report of the Budget and Appropriations Committee on the Budget Estimates for the National Executive, the Judiciary and Parliament for the Financial Year 2019/2020.

Also Read  Old generation passports to be phased out September

However, a number of members of parliament complained that their proposals had not been factored but the committee chair Kimani Ichungwa said not all the requests could be captured due to resource constraints.

Also Read  KBC acquires exclusive rights to air AFCON 2019

The report among other items recommended that 4.6 billion shillings be allocated to the ministry of health for the roll-out of the universal health care to 43 counties.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163
KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR