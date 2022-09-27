Cabinet authorizes deployment of Formed Police Units

ByMuraya Kamunde
Tags

Cabinet has authorized the deployment of Formed Police Units (FPU) within the affected areas whose mission shall be to maintain peace and security in the areas.

During the meeting, the security situation in the country was assessed with a focus on Turkana, West Pokot, Baringo, and Elgeyo Marakwet Counties.

It was noted that those areas had experienced cyclic waves of banditry and livestock raids, some of which had most regrettably led to loss of lives, injury, destruction of property, and displacement of persons.

The latest such incident, which occurred last week and claimed the lives of eight police officers, a senior chief and a renowned female peace ambassador, was highlighted.

Cabinet further directed that the peace and security initiatives shall also integrate local communities and their leaders in a joint peace initiatives aimed at ending decades-old communal tensions.

  

Latest posts

We are grateful, Cabinet nominees tell President Ruto

Muraya Kamunde

Govt activates National Task Force on Ebola Virus Disease

Muraya Kamunde

President Ruto nominates Japhet Koome as next Inspector General

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: