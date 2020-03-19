Cabinet wants National Food Reserve system established

Cabinet has directed Cabinet Secretaries for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives, and the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Planning to establish a National Food Reserve system which will procure receipts through competitive commercial processes using the Warehouse Receipt System so as to avoid market distortions.

The CS’s were further ordered to wind up the Strategic Food Reserve Fund within 6 months in accordance with section 24(9) of the Public Finance Management Act 2012 and regulation 209 of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations 2015.

It further directed the Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture to prepare legislative reforms of the National Cereals and Produce Board to establish the National Food Reserve and NCPB Trading Divisions.

In addition, the Cabinet wants the Cabinet Secretaries for Agriculture and Treasury to take administrative steps to cause NCPB to cede at least 5 million bags or 25% of the current NCPB stock holding through commercial lease so as to spur growth of private sector roles and the Warehouse Receipt System operations.

Thursday’s Cabinet meeting was also briefed on Wildlife Policy reforms and the ongoing restructuring of the civil aviation sector.

It approved the new National Civil Aviation Sector Management Bill which is part of bold steps being taken by the Government to position Kenya as Africa’s leading aviation hub.

The Cabinet was briefed also briefed on the status of pending bills; the status of outstanding payments in the Prisons Department and the National Youth Service (NYS), and resolved to set up a Kshs14 billion special fund to pay genuine suppliers.