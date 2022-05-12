Cabinet okays agreements positioning Kenya as a diplomatic hub

Efforts to position Kenya as a diplomatic hub Thursday got a major boost following the approval of several host country agreements.

Four leading international organizations will open their offices in the capital city of Nairobi which hosts the UNEP headquarters.

The four are International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), African Audiovisual and Cinema Commission (AACC), MasterCard and the Rockefeller Foundations.

“To cement the place of Kenya as a diplomatic hub and as a host to leading international bodies/organizations, Cabinet considered and approved the following host country agreements; hosting of International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) Regional Office for East and Southern Africa in Nairobi; hosting of the Temporary Secretariat of the African Audiovisual and Cinema Commission (AACC) hosting of the MasterCard Foundation Country Office in Nairobi, Kenya; and host Country Agreement Between the Government of Kenya and the Rockefeller Foundation” read the dispatch.

At the same time to further secure Kenya’s overall competitiveness globally, the cabinet in a meeting held on Thursday, considered and approved 18 treaties and conventions.

TREATIES AND CONVENTIONS APPROVED