Cabinet Retreat: CSs, PSs to evaluate performance in second day

The President and members of his Cabinet on Tuesday are set to discuss the achievements and challenges of his administration on the second day of the annual retreat in Naivasha.

The meeting, which will also include Principal Secretaries and the Presidential Advisory Team, will be used to review the government’s performance in 2023 and chart the way forward for 2024.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura in a statement said the meeting will also review the performance of the current administration, in implementing THE BETA PLAN, as was agreed upon during the inaugural retreat on the 5th – 8th January 2023.

The anchor of the BETA is a five-point plan that involves Food Security, Jobs and Economic Empowerment, Health, Housing, and Social Protection.

The retreat is expected to review the performance of all Ministries and State Offices and map-out the priorities for the year 2024 that will be codified in the Ministerial Performance Contracts.

This year’s retreat has been preceded by a Ministerial Performance Review (Roadshow) under the stewardship of the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management in conjunction with the Cabinet Office.

This is the second retreat since the Kenya Kwanza Government assumed office.