Cabinet Secretaries failing President Ruto must be shown the door – Kahiga

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has asked President William Ruto to dismiss Cabinet Secretaries who are sleeping on the job.

The Governor expressed concern that while the head of state was working around the clock to turn around the economic fortunes of the country, some of the persons he has entrusted with critical dockets have failed in their duties.

He cited a situation where recent events in the country’s critical infrastructures have been put into question.

“I asked H.E. the President to sack the CS concerned with Airports,” he said in reference to recent power blackout that left Kenya’s largest airport, the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in darkness.

According to the outspoken county chief, “power failure in JKIA is a national embarrassment,”

“All Cabinet secretaries letting down the President must be shown the door,” he reiterated

“It cannot be business as usual if H.E. the President is in office at 6 am and doesn’t leave till midnight while the CSs he has given jobs continue letting him down! I still maintain this same stand,” he said

He however was quick to clarify that he has at no point demanded for the sacking of Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir over recent power failure.

“All I said is that I was with Waziri at the JKIA when the blackout happened. I said he frantically made calls to have power restored,” argued Kahiga