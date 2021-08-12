Cadbury wants to publish 150 Kenyan storybooks for children

Cadbury has launched a #InOurOwnWords Campaign.

According to a survey done by Cadbury Dairy Milk, two thirds of Kenyan parents say Africa is not truthfully represented in their children’s books. The chocolate company has taken it upon itself to change this. Cadbury wants to ignite a love for reading in children by making contemporary Kenyan story books they can relate to available for everyone.

In order to bring about this change, Cadbury requires the generous intent of Kenyans to make it happen. The call is being made to co-author 150 original Kenyan storybooks. The storybooks will be posted live on the Cadbury website for anyone to download, read and enjoy.

All children should get the chance to fall in love with reading, and what better way to do this, than by creating enchanting stories written in their own languages and culture. To make your story submission, visit the Cadbury In Our Own Words website and make your story submission of only 200 words.