Training sessions includes theoretical sessions in the classroom, model sessions led by experts, practical situations for candidates led by CAF and UEFA experts

CAF A license training for coaches kicks off in Agadir

CAF A license training course began in Agadir on Monday, November 20, 2023, with thirty participants, including 25 former top-level Moroccan players.

The training which runs until Friday 24 of this month is organized by the Direction Technique Nationale (DTN), in collaboration with the Ligue Régionale Souss-Massa and will see the participation of four coaches from partner African associations (Nigeria, Togo, and the Congo).

Training sessions includes theoretical sessions in the classroom, model sessions led by experts, practical situations for candidates led by CAF and UEFA experts, as well as mentoring and methodology sessions.