CAF awards Nigeria win in abandoned match against Libya

The Confederation of Africa Football,CAF,disciplinary board has awarded Nigeria a 3-0 win against Libya during their aborted Africa Cup of Nations qualifier which was scheduled to be played on 14th October in Tripoli.

Nigeria had beaten Libya 1-0 at home and travelled to Libya for the return fixture but were met with logistical challenges which they blamed their hosts for cold reception.The Super Eagles were reportedly left stranded 300km from their match venue in Benghazi with no food,place to sleep,water and basic assistance.

The team’s flight, initially bound for Benghazi, was inexplicably rerouted, causing significant discomfort and a delayed journey.

CAF later intervened and launched investigations and in a communique the continental governing soccer body slapped Libya with a fine of USD 50,000 which is payable within 60 days. Consequently Nigeria was awarded a 3-0 win and three points.

CAF communication as posted on the website stated as follows.

Libya Football Federation was found to have breached Article 31 of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Regulations as well as Articles 82 and 151 of the CAF Disciplinary Code. The match No.87 Libya v. Nigeria of the TotalEnergies CAF African Cup of Nations Qualifiers 2025 (scheduled to be played on 15 October 2024 in Benghazi) is declared lost by forfeit by Libya (by a score of 3-0). The Libya Football Federation is ordered to pay a fine of USD 50,000. The fine is to be paid within 60 days of notification of the present decision. All other and further motions or prayers for relief are dismissed.

The decision now qualifies Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with two games to spare.Nigeria leads group D with 10 points while Benin is second with 6 points Rwanda and Libya occupy 3rd and 4th places respectively.