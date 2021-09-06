CAF B License coaching course gets underway in Nairobi

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa has today, Monday, September 6, 2021, presided over the opening ceremony of a four-month-long CAF B License course at the Kenya Institute of Special Education.

The course brought together 25 coaches who hold CAF C Licenses, among them Equity head coach John Baraza, Tusker’s assistant George Maina, Bidco United’s Anthony Akhulia, Sofapaka Team Manager Hillary Echesa, and former Harambee Starlets international Doreen Nabwire.

Also in attendance is Faridah Bulega, the Ugandan Women National Team head coach.

“I am happy to be here. Most of these participants are coaches I have worked with before. I am confident that at the end of the day, we’ll learn new techniques and methodologies, and also share our personal experiences,” said former Kenyan International Defender and Coach, Musa Otieno.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa, in the meantime, reiterated the Federations Commitment to coaching education, noting that it is the only way Kenya can nurture talented footballers.

“We are privileged, as a Federation, to be the only ones to have been offered this opportunity by CAF in the entire region,” he said.

“FKF remains committed to capacity building our trainers, to not only ensure that our players are handled by qualified personnel, but also equip our coaches with the necessary certification to enable them harness coaching opportunities both at home and abroad,” added the FKF President.

The Federation has so far trained over 4,000 coaches at the CAF D License level, and over 600 coaches at the CAF C License level. The CAF B License course is the first in the country in over 10 years.