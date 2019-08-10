CAF: Bandari to face Sudan’s AL Ahly Shendi Saturday

Kenya Premier League side Bandari FC will kick off their CAF Confederations campaign Saturday afternoon when they take on Al Ahly Shendi of Sudan, in the first round, first leg match at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani.

The Mombasa based side is targeting to achieve better results especially after being eliminated in the first round of the tournament in 2016 when they lost 3-1 on aggregate to Congolese side, St Elloi Lupopo.

The team was in South Africa for a week-long pre-season training camp then travelled to Rwanda for the CECAFA Kagame Cup.

The return leg will be played on August 23 in Khartoum, Sudan.

Meanwhile, Kenyan Premier League Champions Gor Mahia travelled to Burundi where they will face hosts Aigle Noir in the first leg, first round Africa Champions league match Sunday.

The aggregate winner of the match will face the winner between SONIDEP of Nigeria and USMA of Algeria in the final round that will determine the team that progresses to the group stages of the competition.