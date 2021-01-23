CAF bans FKF CEO in what it considers as breach of Covid protocols

The Confederation of African Football (CAF), has banned the CEO of Football Kenya Federation(FKF) Barry Otieno and Harambee Stars Team Manager Ronny Oyando for a period of 6 months from all its football related activities.

In a communique to the media, CAF stated as follows: “CAF Disciplinary Board has decided to impose a ban of 6(six) months on FKF CEO Barry Otieno, from all football activities relating to CAF, impose a ban of 6 months on Ronny Oyando and fine FKF 20.000USD.”

According to CAF, Barry Otieno obstructed the CAF officials from enforcing its strict Covid-19 protocols in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier match between Comoros and Kenya in Moroni. It is alleged that he frustrated the process that led to a delay in collection of the swabs leading to results being produced few minutes to kick off.

In a swift response the FKF CEO said: “I have just learnt about the allegations and will be consulting internally on the next steps.

“Nonetheless, I wish to state that everyone who was present, during the incident, including the Match Commissioner, know that what has been alleged is not true. That notwithstanding, CAF has made a decision and as a member we will comply with it,” Otieno further added.

